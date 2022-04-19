'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Trailer: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Tackles Regressive Beliefs

Jayesh doesn’t prescribe to the same regressive ideas as his parents and runs away with his wife and first daughter after a doctor hints that his second child is a girl.

The clip opens with the sarpanch blaming ‘fragrant soaps’ that women use for men harassing girls outside a school. After Jayesh runs away with his family, he is chased by his father but his daughter believes he can become an ‘action hero’.

Ranveer shared the trailer on social media with the caption, "IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIO Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!"