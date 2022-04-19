'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Trailer: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Tackles Regressive Beliefs

Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey, and Ranveer Singh in the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar have dropped the film’s trailer. In the clip, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man who is destined to take over the role of sarpanch after his father steps down.
The trailer then shows that Jayeshbhai and his wife Mudra (Shalini Pandey) are expecting their second child and Jayesh’s parents played by Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah want a grandson.
Jayesh doesn’t prescribe to the same regressive ideas as his parents and runs away with his wife and first daughter after a doctor hints that his second child is a girl.
The clip opens with the sarpanch blaming ‘fragrant soaps’ that women use for men harassing girls outside a school. After Jayesh runs away with his family, he is chased by his father but his daughter believes he can become an ‘action hero’.
Ranveer shared the trailer on social media with the caption, "IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIO Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!"
Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Jia Vaidya. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 13 May.
