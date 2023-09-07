Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Fans Going to Mumbai Theatre to Watch 6AM Show

The much-anticipated Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in lead roles, hit theatres on 7 September. The film is directed by Atlee. As per reports, Jawan is the first Hindi film to have a 6 am show at Mumbai's popular theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. A fan page of Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of hundreds of fans going for the 6am show. People can be seen dancing and singing outside the theatre to celebrate King Khan.

Overwhelmed with the love, Shah Rukh reposted the video and thanked his fans for their support.