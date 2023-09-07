Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Fans Going to Mumbai Theatre to Watch 6AM Show

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has hit theatres on 7 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram, The Quint)
The much-anticipated Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in lead roles, hit theatres on 7 September. The film is directed by Atlee. As per reports, Jawan is the first Hindi film to have a 6 am show at Mumbai's popular theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. A fan page of Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of hundreds of fans going for the 6am show. People can be seen dancing and singing outside the theatre to celebrate King Khan.
Overwhelmed with the love, Shah Rukh reposted the video and thanked his fans for their support.
"Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks," Shah Rukh wrote.
Shah Rukh will reportedly appear in multiple avatars in the Atlee directorial. Deepika Padukone also has a guest appearance in the film.
