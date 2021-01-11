Janhvi Kapoor Begins Filming Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'

Director Aanand L Rai has shared the first look of his upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The film features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.
"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today," Rai wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Janhvi Kapoor in a blue and orange salwar kameez.
The first schedule of the film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, is expected to continue till March.
Rai wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in December. The film is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a film about India's first woman IAF pilot.
Published: 11 Jan 2021,06:09 PM IST