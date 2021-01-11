Janhvi Kapoor Begins Filming Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'

Director Aanand L Rai has shared the first look of his upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The film features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today," Rai wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Janhvi Kapoor in a blue and orange salwar kameez.