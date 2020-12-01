Jacqueline Joins Akshay & Kriti in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping quite busy with her projects. She was recently in Dharamshala shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala-produced gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.
Speaking to the publication Jacqueline says, "Sajid Nadiadwala and my friendship go way back. I had just joined the film industry when I did the song 'Dhanno' for Housefull. Bachchan Pandey will be Sajid and my eighth collaboration and I am looking forward to it. As for Akshay, its always been great fun to work with him".
A source told Mumbai Mirror that while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who aspires to be a filmmaker in the movie, details about Jacqueline's character is yet to be given. The Farhad Samji directorial will go on floors from 6 January.
Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline has Kick 2 in her kitty, her third film with Salman Khan.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
