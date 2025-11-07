'Pay Disparity Is More Apparent Between Stars And Actors': Shefali Shah

In this interview with The Quint, the cast and crew of Netflix’s Delhi Crime season 3—Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, director Tanuj Chopra, producer Michael Hogan, and Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India—share their thoughts on gender pay disparity in the industry, the emotional toll of their roles, and empathising with cops.

The latest season delves into the issue of human trafficking, inspired by the tragic 2012 case of baby Falak.