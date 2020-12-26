Hrithik, Saif To Star In Remake of Tamil Film ‘Vikram Vedha’

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in for the Hindi remake of 2017 superhit Tamil film Vikram Vedha. Bollywood’s trade analyst, Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to confirm the news. “#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role. Fantastic casting,” he wrote.
The original film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. R Madhavan played the role of the righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster role, while Saif will essay the role of the police officer.
The remake will also be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and it is backed by Neeraj Pandey. According to reports Aamir Khan was supposed to play the gangster but Hrithik replaced him.
Notably, the film is inspired from the ancient tale of Vikram and Betaal. In present time, Vikram is the cop who nabs a gangster Vedha, who manages to escape every time by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.
This is not the first time that Hrithik and Saif will be seen together on screen. They were last seen in 2002’s hit Na Tum Jaano Na Hum which also stars Esha Deol.
