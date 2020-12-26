Hrithik, Saif To Star In Remake of Tamil Film ‘Vikram Vedha’

The original film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. R Madhavan played the role of the righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster role, while Saif will essay the role of the police officer.

The remake will also be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and it is backed by Neeraj Pandey. According to reports Aamir Khan was supposed to play the gangster but Hrithik replaced him.