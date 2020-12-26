Anurag Basu Reveals Why He Removed Govinda From ‘Jagga Jasoos’

Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Anurag Basu opened up about the challenges he faced while making Jagga Jasoos. The film, which took roughly four years to be made, was produced by Ranbir Kapoor. A controversy that surrounded the film was the removal of Govinda from the final version of the film.
Anurag Basu, in the interview, said that there was some confusion on the sets that made him let go of Govinda.
Govinda had put out a clarification post about the incident in 2017. The tweet read: "‘I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I will get the script.’"
Post the Twitter rant, Ranbir apologised to the actor and took all the responsibility as a producer for the bad decision. In an interview he told The Indian Express, "Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out."
(With inputs from Mid-Day)
Published: 26 Dec 2020,01:34 PM IST