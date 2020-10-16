How Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trolls Hurt This Independent Filmmaker

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalini is upset as his film gets affected because of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' trolling.

After the release of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer, trolls attacked it because the actor made an appeal to support Bollywood and requested people to not see every Bollywood actor as a drug consumer or peddler.

Following Akshay's appeal #BoycottLaxmmiBomb started trending on Twitter, compelling the makers to disable the 'like' and 'dislike' options from YouTube.

Laxmmi Bomb was even downranked on IMDB. However, all this took a toll on a 2017 film titled Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, created by independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani. Mistaking it for Laxmmi Bomb, trolls downranked Aditya's film, which had a TRP of 4.3 out of 5 in IMDB.



Aditya Kripalani told The Quint why IMDB ratings and Google reviews are so important to an independent filmmaker like him, who is not a celebrity or a popular face in the industry.

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is a critically-acclaimed film and you can catch it on Netflix.