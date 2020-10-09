'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Dons a New Avatar

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb has released. Directed by Raghav Lawrence the film also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role.

The clip begins with Akshay and his wife Kiara visiting the latter's parents' house. The house seems to be haunted but Akshay, who doesn't believe in ghosts, declares that the day he spots a ghost he will start dressing 'like a woman'. Things take a turn when strange occurrences start taking place inside the house. Akshay also dons a new avatar, Laxmmi. Laxmmi says she has been tasked with something important, and we see Akshay aka Laxmmi 'punishing' supposedly abusive husbands.

Earlier, during a webinar with Disney+ Hotstar, Kumar had spoken about how Laxmmi Bomb was the most challenging role he has ever done. “This was the most mentally-intensive role I have ever played in my life, and the credit of getting that right goes to my director Lawrence. He introduced me to a version of myself I didn't know existed. I am playing the role of a transperson, and I was aware that I must do this with full honestly because I don’t want to offend any community”, the actor had said. Laxmmi Bomb will release in Disney+Hotstar on 9 November.