How Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Turns a Blind Eye to Casteism

According to a government statement in Parliament, over 131,000 cases of crimes against Dalits were reported since 2018. That is roughly over 120 cases in a single day.

However, Bollywood’s upper caste movie makers didn’t want to even mention this uncomfortable fact even in passing reference, much less detail it.

Laal Singh Chaddha was published in the backdrop of the death of 9-year-old Inder Meghwal, a school student killed by his own upper caste school principal in Jalore, Rajasthan. Anyone who watched Laal Singh must have missed the movie showing any reference to caste-based atrocities at all.

Dr. Ambedkar, in his book Untouchables or The Children of India's Ghetto, wrote, “cruelties and atrocities practiced by the Hindus against the Untouchables were no less than those practiced by the Americans upon the black people. If these atrocities are not so well known to the world as are those practiced upon the black people, it is not because they do not exist. They are not known because there is no Hindu who will not do his best to conceal the truth in order to hide his shame.”