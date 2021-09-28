Honsla Rakh Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Stars in a Complicated Tale of Parenthood

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh.
The trailer for Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa dropped on Monday. The romantic comedy features Diljit as a single father who must raise his son alone after his divorce.
Diljit and Shehnaaz play a married couple who are expecting a child together, much to Shehnaaz’s disapproval. She even asks the divorce lawyer to give the child’s custody to Diljit. Despite his protests, he ends up with the child’s custody after their split.
He names the child ‘Honsla’ while everyone tells him, ‘Honsla rakh’ (Keep your morale high). The trailer shows Diljit learning to raise the child, which he eventually gets a hang of. When Honsla is older, Diljit meets Sonam Bajwa and is instantly smitten. Honsla can also be seen giving Diljit relationship advice. “Don’t be hasty. Be friends first, then move to the next step,” Honsla says.
However, Shehnaaz’s return puts a wrench in his plans of marrying Sonam. Diljit is confused and stressed, and at one point Bajwa even suggests telling Shehnaaz that she’s ‘just a friend’.
Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer on social media, and explained that the film “deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times."
He wrote, “What happens when a loveable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, who's a single father with a seven-year-old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven-year gap?"
Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and co-produced by Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind. The film is scheduled to release on 15 October.
