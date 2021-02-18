Diljit Dosanjh Turns Producer In Shehnaaz Gill-Starrer Honsla Rakh

A poster of Honsla Rakh.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
An old interview resurfaced on Twitter where Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill was asked about one artiste she’d want to work with. Without a second's thought, she responded, “Of course Diljit Dosanjh.”
Gill’s dream seems to have finally come true. Shehnaaz is all set for her feature film debut in Diljit’s first production venture. The Punjabi singer-actor released the poster for his upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh set to release on 15th October 2021 where he is seen carrying a child on his back. He made the announcement in a tweet captioned, This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!”
The movie is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Diljit’s Storytime Productions.
Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa will play the lead alongside Diljit, and the movie also stars Shinda Grewal, actor Gippy Gerwal’s younger son. Gippy also shared the poster congratulating the team.
Diljit was last seen in the Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Earlier this year, Diljit won many hearts on the Internet especially due to his support for the farmers protests and the immensely entertaining feud with Kangana Ranaut. His growing fan base is elated by the news of the new release.
Shehnaaz fans aren’t that far behind. Her career has been on an upward rise. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport allegedly on her way to Vancouver, where shooting for the film has started. She also wrapped up the shoot for Badshah’s upcoming music video and there are rumours of a Netflix project.
