Diljit Dosanjh Turns Producer In Shehnaaz Gill-Starrer Honsla Rakh

An old interview resurfaced on Twitter where Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill was asked about one artiste she’d want to work with. Without a second's thought, she responded, “Of course Diljit Dosanjh.”

Gill’s dream seems to have finally come true. Shehnaaz is all set for her feature film debut in Diljit’s first production venture. The Punjabi singer-actor released the poster for his upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh set to release on 15th October 2021 where he is seen carrying a child on his back. He made the announcement in a tweet captioned, This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!”

The movie is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Diljit’s Storytime Productions.