The Impact of Sooryavanshi’s Postponement Due to COVID-19 Spike 

With a record breaking spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has implemented some strict rules on 5 April, one of them being the shutting down of movie theatres. The year 2020 was the worst year for the global film industry due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown, and just when things were starting to look up, several producers and studios went ahead and announced release dates for their films which were held up. Release dates for a list of Bollywood releases were made public right till December this year, and then the second wave struck.

Now, theatres in Maharashtra will be closed to the public till April 30, which means that films which were supposed to get a theatrical release this month are likely get pushed once again. Here are the films that were scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2021: