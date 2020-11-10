How Mithun Accidentally Inspired Rajkummar’s ‘Ludo’ Character

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's Ludo is set to drop on Netflix soon. One of the stories in this anthology is about a Mithun Chakraborty fan, played by Rajkummar Rao, and his love interest (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh).
The actors spoke to The Quint about working with the ace director Anurag Basu.
“I love the characters in Anurag Basu’s films. When I met him I realised that the innocence in his characters come from him. Because he is so pure at heart”.Fatima Sana Shaikh, Actor
“His (Anurag Basu) innocence works well in his favour. He is a giver. He is such an adorable person. He gives so much love to everyone and he treats everyone equally on sets”.Rajkummar Rao, Actor
Rajkummar also spoke about his character being inspired by Mithun Chakraborty. He says it was not in the script but happened accidentally.
“We were trying different hair styles and then we tried this styling, and then dada (Anurag Basu) said ‘this is looking like Mithun da’ and it just clicked from there”.Rajkummar Rao, Actor
Rajkummar shared a memory from the sets of Ludo, wherein the cast and crew danced at a baarat randomly which was passing by.
Published: undefined