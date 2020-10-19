'Ludo' Trailer: Abhishek, Rajkummar Caught in a Web of Lies

The trailer of Anurag Basu's much-awaited anthology Ludo is out and it looks gripping. The Netflix movie features an ensemble cast which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The clip shows the lives of four people who cross paths with each other because of some twist of fate. Love stories, a kidnapping, a villain and lots of action - Ludo impresses us with its arresting visuals. While Pankaj Tripathi brandishes guns with utmost swag, Fatima Sana Shaikh seems to be caught in a web of lies. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, runs a restaurant.

Bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo will premiere on Netflix on 12 November.