Haseen Dillruba’s Dinesh Pandit: An Ode to Hindi Pulp Fiction Writers

Having written over 300 novels, Surendra Mohan Pathak is often regarded as the ‘Grand Master’ of Hindi pulp fiction. His books were loved so much that there’d be waiting lists outside the bookstores.

His writing career commenced in 1960 with his full-time job in Delhi in the Indian telecom industry, when he translated Ian Fleming’s James Bond to Hindi. His first short story, 57 Saal Purana Aadmi, was published in one of the most popular magazines at the time — Manohar Kahaniyaan. His first novel, Puraane Gunah, Naye Gunehgaar, was published in the widely-read Neelam Jasoos in 1963.