'Mere Apne': Why Gulzar's Debut Continues to be Relevant 50 Years Later

The rival gangs come to represent the reality of the youth of the 1960s and 1970s. These unloved and unemployed "angry young men" seek to take out their frustrations on those around them. This could be the lecherous villain Chhenu misbehaving with a girl or the two gangs setting the city on fire with their rioting during the election phase.

The two kids begging on the streets, Babbu and Tini, are the country's future. They are chided by everyone but for the likes of Shyam and "Nani Maa". They suffer from the issues of poverty, hunger, and lack of education. Towards the end, we see the kids are left to fend for themselves, even as the past is lost and the present is in disarray.

Even fifty years since the release of the movie, it doesn’t seem that the issues of the past have found a fitting resolution. The social movements and unrests of the 60s and 70s were never quite able to achieve their immediate goals. The Total Revolution called for by Jaiprakash Narayan fizzled out by the mid-70s, while Charu Mazumdar's "Spring Thunder" has denigrated into madness which has been disowned by those very people who were once a part of it.