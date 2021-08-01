'Dastak' by Gulzar – A Poem That Echoes Affinity and Friendship

Watch the video as The Quint's Fabeha Syed reads Gulzar's 'Dastak'
(Image: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Of the many poems written on the subject of friendship, on the occasion of International Friendships Day, we read Gulzar's 'Dastak' – which explores the idea of affinity with the people on 'the other side' of the 'sarhad,' meaning the border.
