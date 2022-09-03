'Goodbye' First Look: Amitabh Bachchan Flies a Kite With Rashmika Mandanna

The first look poster of Goodbye features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The first look poster of producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming comedy family-drama GoodBye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna was released on Saturday, 3 September. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also features Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Eli Avram in pivotal roles.
In the poster, Rashmika can be seen flying a kite with her on-screen father Amitabh. Both the actors look happy in their casual blue and green attires, as they look towards the sky.
Rashmika, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, shared the first poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! (Papa and I are coming to meet your family)."
Amitabh also shared his first look from the upcoming family-drama and wrote, "Family ka saath hai sabse khaas. Jab koi nahi hota paas, tab bhi rehta hai inka ehsaas (Family's support is the most precious of all. When no one else is around, family always is)."
The film is all set for its theatrical release on 7 October, this year.
