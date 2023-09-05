'Fukrey 3' Trailer: Pulkit Sharma & Gang Go All Out Against Richa Chadha

The makers of Fukrey finally unveiled the official trailer for the film's third installment on 5 September. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the comedy drama stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

The trailer brings back the quirky Fukra gang, who are up against Bholi Punjaban (played by Chadha) in the upcoming elections. Tripathi's character, Panditji, aids the trio in winning against her.