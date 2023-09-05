'Fukrey 3' Trailer: Pulkit Sharma & Gang Go All Out Against Richa Chadha

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in a still from Fukrey 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The makers of Fukrey finally unveiled the official trailer for the film's third installment on 5 September. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the comedy drama stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.
The trailer brings back the quirky Fukra gang, who are up against Bholi Punjaban (played by Chadha) in the upcoming elections. Tripathi's character, Panditji, aids the trio in winning against her.
Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "Hoga kya naya iss baar? Leke aaye hai ek naya chumatkar (What will be new this time? We have a new miracle) #Fukrey3 trailer out now."
Watch the full trailer here:
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Fukrey 3 will hit the big screens 28 September.
