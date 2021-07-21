After 'Fukrey', I Didn't Get Work For Two Years: Manjot Singh

Manjot added, "I didn't want to do the kind of roles that were being offered, and the things I wanted to do weren't coming my way. I wasn't satisfied with the offers I was getting. So that was a phase where I felt it's not easy. Sitting at home, I was studying and at the same time I was getting films. I was earning good money too, (I thought) life is amazing. But you get a reality check when you have to wait for the right thing".

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019 Manjot had said it would be difficult for him to find roles because of his religion. He spoke about an incident wherein he had approached a casting agency to manage him. "They took my portfolio. After a few days they called and said, 'since you are a sardar, it is quite difficult for us to search a role for you’".