Director of the Fukrey franchise, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba says he’s been toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 world that we have seen. Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment are the producers of the franchise and like the first two movies, this one will entertain and come with a social message.“This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn’t mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation) it shouldn’t seem forceful,” Lamba told PTI.He further added that if the team is unable to crack an idea revolving around the pandemic situation for Fukrey franchise, he plans to make a separate full-fledged film on it. “We are toying with the idea to do (something) on Covid-19 or the current situation in a humorous way. We will definitely do something about it. We will make something. We need to crack the right idea,” he added.“We had started working on it before lockdown and now we connect via phone. We have got a story in place and the writing is almost 80 per cent complete. We are working on the screenplay, which is almost done. Once things start to normalise and we have rules in place, then we will decide how and when to take it ahead. We will understand the ground reality before going on floors. The production was earlier slated to begin by October-November but nothing is certain now,” Lamba added.The film’s primary cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda, is returning, he said, adding that there would be new additions as well. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.