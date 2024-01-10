'You Make Me Proud': Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pens a Heartfelt Note On His Birthday

Hrithik Roshan receives heartwarming birthday wishes from mother Pinkie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday on 10 January. On his special day, the actor received heartwarming wishes from his mother, Pinkie Roshan.
Taking to Instagram, Pinkie shared an unseen childhood picture of Hrithik along with his recent picture from Fighter and penned a long note, dedicated to her son.
Pinkie wrote, "These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I’d sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit."
"When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You’ve stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respect women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they’ve put on themselves," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Pinkie further wrote, "How? Through your example because you practice what you preach and it’s not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do. Your happiness means the world to me and be it 5 months or 50, you’ll always be my son, who I love unconditionally. You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It’s because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love."
Hrithik is yet to comment on his mother's post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
The film will hit the big screens on 25 January.
