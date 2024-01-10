'You Make Me Proud': Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pens a Heartfelt Note On His Birthday

Pinkie wrote, "These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I’d sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit."

"When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You’ve stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respect women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they’ve put on themselves," she added.

Have a look at her post here: