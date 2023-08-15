'Fighter' Motion Poster: Hrithik, Deepika & Anil's First Looks Unveiled

The motion poster opens with a few fighter jets flying, before it cuts to shots of an Air Force base. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be seen playing fighter pilots in the action film.

Sharing the motion poster Hrithik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”

In June, Hrithik shared a photo of himself in a pilot's gear, with his back towards the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Fighter 25 January 2024... 7 months to Fighter.”