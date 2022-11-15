Hrithik Roshan Kickstarts Shooting for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'; Shares Pic

Hrithik Roshan kickstarts shooting for Fighter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are all set to kickstart the shoot of their upcoming action entertainer, Fighter. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions shared a picture of the actor and the director, posing in front of a plane, with caption, "And it begins... #Fighter."
Take a look at it here:
Sharing the same post on his Instagram story, Hrithik wrote, "Right! Let's go (airplane emoji) #Fighter."
Touted to be 'India's first aerial-action franchise', Fighter will showcase the patriotism and sacrifice of our armed forces.
Fighter was previously slated for its theatrical release this year. However, the film was rescheduled for a Republic Day release in 2023, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film. But finally, the makers have now announced the film's official release date.
Fighter will now hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)