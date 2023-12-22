'Fighter': Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan Sizzle in New Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar and rap by Mellow D.



Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film will hit the big screens on 25 January.