'Fighter' Teaser: Hrithik, Deepika And Anil In An Action-Packed Ride

The teaser is an action-packed ride. It offers a glimpse into the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor). There's no dialogue in the teaser, mostly aerial shots of fighter planes.

Fighter marks Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on 25 January, 2024.