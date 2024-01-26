‘Fighter’ Box Office Day 1: Hrithik-Deepika’s Film Is off to a Great Start

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, hit the big screens on Thursday, 25 January. The film is touted to be India's first aerial-action drama, which features the lead actors as Indian Air Force (IAF) officers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter is off to a great start at the box office. The film earned an estimated Rs 22 crore nett on its opening day in India.