Fans Predict Release Date of SRK's 'Jawan' Trailer After It Gets U/A Certificate

Jawan is all set to release on 7 September.
Shah Rukh Khan in a poster from Jawan.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@iamsrk)

It seems like the day isn't far behind when we are going to witness the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. Though the makers are yet to confirm the date, fans are predicting that the trailer will drop in two days. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Jawan a U/A certificate, and the runtime of the trailer will be 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

On Saturday, Red Chillies also posted a clip on Instagram stating 'Announcement Coming Soon' with the caption, "Stay Tuned...
#JawanTrailer"

