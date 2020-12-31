Spending a Month in Jail Has Crushed Rhea's Morale: Rumi Jaffery
Rumi Jaffery said he met Rhea recently.
Rhea Chakraborty, who was subjected to inhuman harassment following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput, is slowly recuperating, as per her friend Rumi Jaffery. Sushant was a close friend of the filmmaker as well.
In an interview to SpotBoye, Jaffery said that 2020 was a traumatic year for Rhea.
"The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely".Rumi Jaffery, Filmmaker
He added that Rhea will resume work from next year. "She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say".
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged consumption and possession of drugs. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. Along with the NCB, the CBI is also investigating his death.
(With inputs from SpotBoye)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.