Drishyam 2 Welcomes Akshaye Khanna As A Key Character; Tabu Reveals Poster

Akshaye Khanna in the latest poster of Drishyam 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Buzz around the second installment of Drishyam (2015) keeps growing as the cast and crew share exciting updates; the newest one being the introduction of a new character played by Akshaye Khanna.
Drishyam actor Tabu took to social media to unveil the latest poster of the film. Accompanied by a caption that reads, "Dushman ko harane ka Mauka Aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (Often the chance to defeat an enemy is offered by the enemy themself)", the poster reveals a brooding Akshaye Khanna, staring at a chess board and waiting to make a move.
Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on 18 November. This installment will be a follow-up of the characters and narratives explored in the first film. Both the films are remakes of their original Malayalam counterparts.
The Malayalam Drishyam 2: The Resumption starred Mohanlal as the protagonist and was released in 2021. Following its hit reception, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International acquired the rights for its Hindi remake.