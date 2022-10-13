Drishyam 2 Welcomes Akshaye Khanna As A Key Character; Tabu Reveals Poster

Buzz around the second installment of Drishyam (2015) keeps growing as the cast and crew share exciting updates; the newest one being the introduction of a new character played by Akshaye Khanna.

Drishyam actor Tabu took to social media to unveil the latest poster of the film. Accompanied by a caption that reads, "Dushman ko harane ka Mauka Aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (Often the chance to defeat an enemy is offered by the enemy themself)", the poster reveals a brooding Akshaye Khanna, staring at a chess board and waiting to make a move.