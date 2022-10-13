Drishyam 2 Welcomes Akshaye Khanna As A Key Character; Tabu Reveals Poster

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Drishyam 2 Welcomes Akshaye Khanna As A Key Character; Tabu Reveals Poster

Drishyam 2 also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jhadav.
Akshaye Khanna in the latest poster of Drishyam 2.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Buzz around the second installment of Drishyam (2015) keeps growing as the cast and crew share exciting updates; the newest one being the introduction of a new character played by Akshaye Khanna.

Drishyam actor Tabu took to social media to unveil the latest poster of the film. Accompanied by a caption that reads, "Dushman ko harane ka Mauka Aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (Often the chance to defeat an enemy is offered by the enemy themself)", the poster reveals a brooding Akshaye Khanna, staring at a chess board and waiting to make a move.

Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on 18 November. This installment will be a follow-up of the characters and narratives explored in the first film. Both the films are remakes of their original Malayalam counterparts.

The Malayalam Drishyam 2: The Resumption starred Mohanlal as the protagonist and was released in 2021. Following its hit reception, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International acquired the rights for its Hindi remake.

