Drishyam 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn Is Back As Vijay Salgaonkar

Ajay Devgn Is Back As Vijay Salgaonkar
(Photo:YouTube)
Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser of his upcoming suspense-thriller Drishyam 2, starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Ajay will be reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the sequel. The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name. The sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak.
In the teaser, we see a recap of the previous film. Tabu in the end of the teaser says, “When there are no evidence or witnesses, confession is the only thing that can solve a crime.”
The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is all set to hit theatres on 18 November. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
Not much is known about the film but its going to be an edge of the seat thriller.
