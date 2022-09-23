Double XL Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha & Huma Qureshi Film Promises To Be A Fun Watch

Double XL Teaser
(Photo:YouTube)
The teaser for Sonakshi Sinha & Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is out. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The trailer is said to be out soon. The teaser for the film anticipates a fun film that deals with the issue of women's size and weight. However, the treatment of the subject is fun rather than serious.
The teaser laid the foundation for a film that is said to be about friendship between the two leading ladies. The two actors were also seen chatting about how men desire women who can't possibly exist in the world. The story seems to revolve around the male gaze as well.
Sharing her film's teaser on Instagram, Sonakshi stated, "From fries to fun... all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022."
The film is directed by Satramm Ramani. And the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. It is all set to release on 14 October.
