Do Bigha Zamin to Lagaan: Films Focusing on Farmers' Issues

Bimal Roy's 1953 film, Do Bigha Zamin, is about a poor farmer who gets trapped in the web of a zamindar’s debt when he refuses to sell his small land holding. Served with a court order to pay the zamindar Rs 235 in three months, Shambhu (Balraj Sahni) moves to Calcutta to secure a job, despite having a pregnant wife Paro (Nirupa Roy), an ailing father and a young kid, Kanhaiya (Rattan Kumar), to care for.

However, Calcutta is not too kind to him either. He has to deal with the brutality of the big city in an economy that does not have much to offer. Finally, Shambhu is forced to take up the job of a rickshaw puller. But destiny has only the worst in store for him during his stay in the big city.

Do Bigha Zamin explores how farmers were exploited by the zamindars and treated with no respect.