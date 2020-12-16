Dilli Chalo: 10 Heartwarming Photos From the Ongoing Protests
A collection of pictures from the farmers’ protests.
Farmers from all across the nation are protesting against the three Farm Bills - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
There have been many instances and defining moments during this time. The Dilli Chalo movement, that has been going on for more than three weeks now, has seen it all - right from brutality at the hands of local authorities to heartwarming moments of religious solidarity and brotherhood. Here are some pictures that best capture the essence of the protests, and more so, the courage of our farmers.
Farmers Bringing Their Own Food at Vigyan Bhawan, Where Negotiations Were Held With the GovernmentFarmers Removing a Concrete Roadblock Set up by the Police in an Attempt to Move Towards DelhiMurthal Dhaba (Near the Delhi-Haryana Highway) Offering Free Food to FarmersDoctors Offer Free Medical Checkups and Treatment for Farmers at the Singhu BorderProtesting Farmers Offer Water to PolicemenCops Line up to Eat as Farmers Serve Them FoodA Protestor Holds up a Powerful Sign Amidst Accusations of Farmers Being Terrorists.Farmers Cooking on the RoadSikhs Protect Muslims While the Latter Offer NamazMuslims Hold a Langar for Sikhs During the Protests: Last year during the CAA/NRC protests, sikhs made a similar arrangement for their muslim brothers & sisters as they were protesting at Shaheen Bagh.