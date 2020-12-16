Dilli Chalo: 10 Heartwarming Photos From the Ongoing Protests

Farmers from all across the nation are protesting against the three Farm Bills - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

There have been many instances and defining moments during this time. The Dilli Chalo movement, that has been going on for more than three weeks now, has seen it all - right from brutality at the hands of local authorities to heartwarming moments of religious solidarity and brotherhood. Here are some pictures that best capture the essence of the protests, and more so, the courage of our farmers.