Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan'

Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will feature opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film titled Pathan. The actor spoke about her upcoming films in an interview with Femina, saying that 2020 proved to be a fruitful time for her, despite the coronavirus pandemic, as many people approached her with scripts during this period. Deepika revealed that by September last year, she had five films in the pipeline.
"I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas. Then I am doing which is a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world," Deepika told the publication.
While an official announcement is yet to be made, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted at his return to the big screen in a video message he posted for fans in January wishing them for the new year. In his message, he told fans that while 2020 was a tough year for many, it is time to move forward. He ended the message by saying, "See you on the big screen in 2021," hinting that he will have his first release since Aanand L Rai's Zero, which hit theatres in 2018.
Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om, which released in 2007.
Published: 19 Jan 2021,04:08 PM IST