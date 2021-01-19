Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan'

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Shah Rukh Khan also hinted at his return to the big screen in a video message he posted for fans in January wishing them for the new year. In his message, he told fans that while 2020 was a tough year for many, it is time to move forward. He ended the message by saying, "See you on the big screen in 2021," hinting that he will have his first release since Aanand L Rai's Zero, which hit theatres in 2018.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om, which released in 2007.