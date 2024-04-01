'Crew' BO Day 3: Tabu, Kriti, Kareena Film Collects Rs 37.5 Crore Worldwide

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has been soaring at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Crew earned Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday (31 March), bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 29.25 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 37.5 crore.

Crew opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, benefitting from the Good Friday holiday. The film showed a 5.41 percent increase in its collection on Saturday, raking in Rs 9.75 crore.