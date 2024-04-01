Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Crew' BO Day 3: Tabu, Kriti, Kareena Film Collects Rs 37.5 Crore Worldwide

'Crew' BO Day 3: Tabu, Kriti, Kareena Film Collects Rs 37.5 Crore Worldwide

Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor in a still from Crew.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tabu, Kareena Kapoor in a still from<em> Crew.</em></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has been soaring at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Crew earned Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday (31 March), bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 29.25 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 37.5 crore.

Crew opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, benefitting from the Good Friday holiday. The film showed a 5.41 percent increase in its collection on Saturday, raking in Rs 9.75 crore.

Also Read'Outstanding Women': Alia Bhatt Lauds Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film 'Crew'

In their review of Crew The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Crew isn’t by any measures a bad film though – the performances alone are enough to seal the deal. It just feels like a plane that takes off well but struggles to stick the landing because of the turbulence mid-flight." 

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT