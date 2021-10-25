Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Chase Their Imposters

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in a still from Bunty Aur Babli 2.
(Picture Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Rani Mukerji and Abishek Bachchan won the audience’s hearts with their performances in Bunty Aur Babli in 2005. Now, Rani is back after 16 years as Babli, and Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek as Bunty in the sequel. The much-awaited trailer of the sequel has dropped on Monday, 25 October.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer opens with Bunty and Babli retiring as con artistes. Babli is now the fashion queen of Fursatgunj, but is not at all impressed by her loud fashion sense. He is currently working as a Railway ticket collector.
Hell breaks loose when the couple finds out that two other imposters (Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi) are using their 'brand' name to con people. The hilarious video shows all four donning several disguises to fool people in their own ways.
Talking about the film, Saif had said in a statement, "Films on con artistes have always had great disguises, and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level, so people can expect flawless results".
Rani Mukherjee added, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for”.
The Varun V Sharma directorial will release on 19 November.
