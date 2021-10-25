Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Chase Their Imposters

Talking about the film, Saif had said in a statement, "Films on con artistes have always had great disguises, and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level, so people can expect flawless results".

Rani Mukherjee added, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for”.

The Varun V Sharma directorial will release on 19 November.