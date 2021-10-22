Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Aren't Happy About the New Pair

The video begins with Rani asking, “Saifu, after how long are we working together?” and Said responds, “It’s been 12 years.” They both add that they’ve missed working together. The duo earlier worked in films like the 2004 release Hum Tum, the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008.

When Siddhant and Sharvari enter the frame and inform the duo that they’re the new con-couple, Rani is miffed and announces that there can only be one Babli and it’s her. When Saif asks director Varun V Sharma about the new developments, Varun says that the newbies are also Bunty and Babli because producer Aditya Chopra made some changes to the script.

Rani walks off the screen and asks Varun to send the producer to her make-up room while Saif asks the director to meet him. Siddhant and Sharvari, ready for their shot, ask the director to start shooting but he announces a pack up leaving them in the dark.

Yash Raj Films shared the teaser with the caption, "It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks Varun V Sharma's directorial debut. It's release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Babli and Bunty in the 2005 original.