BellBottom Weekend Box Office: Akshay’s Film Earns Rs 12.65 Crore, Beats ‘Roohi'

BellBottom directed by Ranjit Tewari stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom earned Rs 12.65 crores during the four-day extended weekend replacing Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi to become the film with the highest opening weekend collection this year, according to a report by Box Office India.
Roohi, which released on 11 March (Thursday) had collected Rs 12.58 crores over the weekend. BellBottom also released on a Thursday on 19 August and became the first Bollywood film to release theatrically after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BellBottom directed by Ranjit Tewari earned Rs 2.75 crores on Thursday and Rs 2.75 crores the next day. On the third day since its release, the film managed to hit the 8 crore mark with a collection of Rs 3.25 on Saturday.
The Box Office India report stated that states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh where films usually perform better on occasions like Raksha Bandhan (Sunday) didn’t show a better performance than Delhi NCR.
BellBottom wasn’t released in Maharashtra where theatres are still shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. The film reportedly opened in less than 1000 theatres with about 15-20% capacity. The movie is a spy-thriller also starring Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,03:47 PM IST