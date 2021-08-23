BellBottom Weekend Box Office: Akshay’s Film Earns Rs 12.65 Crore, Beats ‘Roohi'

BellBottom directed by Ranjit Tewari earned Rs 2.75 crores on Thursday and Rs 2.75 crores the next day. On the third day since its release, the film managed to hit the 8 crore mark with a collection of Rs 3.25 on Saturday.

The Box Office India report stated that states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh where films usually perform better on occasions like Raksha Bandhan (Sunday) didn’t show a better performance than Delhi NCR.

BellBottom wasn’t released in Maharashtra where theatres are still shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. The film reportedly opened in less than 1000 theatres with about 15-20% capacity. The movie is a spy-thriller also starring Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.