'BellBottom' Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Makes Around Rs 2.5Cr

After the theatres in India were allowed to resume functioning (at full capacity) post the first wave of the COVID-19, Roohi and Mumbai Saga opened to better numbers than BellBottom. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi made over Rs 3 crores and John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga made Rs. 2.82 crores on opening day.

BellBottom lead Akshay Kumar spoke to SpotboyE about the film’s expectations at the box office and had said, “The business is going to be different because Maharashtra is 30% of the total all-India collection. I am left with only 70% (the rest of the country) and of that, it is only 50% occupancy expected. That means I am only left with 35% (of the entire collection that would have been possible if it was an all-India release). So out of that 35% we can take out 5 to 8%, because full house toh nahin rahega. So I am left with only around 27%.”

BellBottom was also the first Bollywood film to be shot during the pandemic. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Anshul Malhotra or agent Bell Bottom who must save hostages from a highjacked plane. The movie directed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.