Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer 'Durgavati' Gets a New Title

The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December. Quint Entertainment Bhumi Pednekar shares a new poster of Durgamati The Myth. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Bollywood The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster from her film upcoming film Durgavati. The title of the movie has been changed to Durgamati The Myth. Sharing the poster, Bhumi wrote in Hindi: “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.”

The poster shows an angry Bhumi looking through a mirror. It also seems that Durgamati is set in a dilapidated haveli.

Durgamati is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December. In October, Bhumi had shared the first poster of the movie, which was then named Durgavati.