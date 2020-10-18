Rajkummar & Bhumi's 'Badhaai Do' to Go on Floors in January

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will star in Badhaai Do, which is part of the Badhaai Ho franchise.

As the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho completes two years on Sunday (18 October), the makers of the film have announced the second film in the franchise, Badhaai Do. Badhaai Do will feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The project was supposed to roll out in June, but the coronavirus pandemic stalled the plan. However, now the team is all set to go on the floors in January 2021. Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share the news. "Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo", he wrote alongside a photo of him and Bhumi.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

While Badhaai Ho writers Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary have been roped in for the second film, Harshavardhan Kulkarni will direct it. Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a Delhi cop, and Bhumi will play a PT teacher. Speaking about the project, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to be playing a character who has different layers to him. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho anniversary. The first film was an absolute delight and is one of my most favourites.” Speaking about her role Bhumi Pednekar also said in a statement that she hasn't played a character like this before. "I have played many different roles previously, but my character in Badhaai Do is very special. I loved the script as the subject is very relevant. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited to begin our shoot soon". Badhaai Ho starred Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.