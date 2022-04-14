'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser Out; Kartik Aaryan-Starrer to Release on This Date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Kartik Aaryan stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Aaryan stars in <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>.</p></div>

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped the teaser of the movie on Thursday, 14 April. The film is all set to hit theatres on 20 May. The teaser has Kartik make a grand entry along with Rajpal Yadav, who was an integral part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Also ReadBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Motion Poster: Kartik Aaryan’s New Spooky Avatar

While sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022! (sic)." The first part of the film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT