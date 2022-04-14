'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser Out; Kartik Aaryan-Starrer to Release on This Date

Kartik Aaryan stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped the teaser of the movie on Thursday, 14 April. The film is all set to hit theatres on 20 May. The teaser has Kartik make a grand entry along with Rajpal Yadav, who was an integral part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
While sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022! (sic)." The first part of the film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.