'Bhediya' Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan Film Collects Around Rs 6-7 Crore

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya hit screens on 25 November. As per reports, the film has collected around Rs 6-7 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

According to Box Office India, "The opening of Bhediya is lower than the last Varun Dhawan-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo across all circuits by a margin, though pockets in the Eastern side of India could end up better but that hardly matters as its value is so less. The film looked well-made and had a fresh concept but the audience has shown little interest in the concept.".