'Bhediya' Review: Jungle Book Meets Wolverine in Film Held Together by Its Cast

The project in question involves building a road in Ziro and Bhaskar proposes they construct the road through the forest – he sells this idea as the more cost effective option (read: the one that lines their pockets).

His proposal is met with opposition from Dr. Anika (Kriti Sanon), a local Raju (Deepak Dobriyal), and the tribal elders – all of them warn Bhaskar against destroying nature for the sake of his project.

Amidst all this, Bhaskar is attacked by a wolf which gives him werewolf-esque abilities (though, his powers more accurately match that of a Lycan).