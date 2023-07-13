AskSRK: Here's SRK's Hilarious Response to What Will Surprise Us About 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan holds a Q&A session on Twitter ahead of Jawan's release.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his new film, Jawan. He took to his Twitter account to talk about the film on Thursday, 13 July 2023. The powerhouse performer spoke about the cast and crew of the film and answered some of his fans' burning questions in his latest 'Ask SRK' session.
SRK took to Twitter to respond to a fan who said, "@iamsrk literally my boy is scared of these looks still will manage to watch it." He replied, "So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when."
A fan asked him about his preparation for his Jawan role and he said: "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too."
Another asked him about his definition of "Cinema" and he wrote, "To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people’s hearts for the good."
He also revealed what will surprise us about Jawan, he hilariously said: "If I tell u it won't be a surprise na??!"
Here are some of the other Tweets:
The film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. It's set to release on 7 September.
