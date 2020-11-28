Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Daughter Ahana Deol Welcomes Twin Girls

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have become grandparents again. Their younger daughter Ahana gave birth to twin girls.

On November 26, around 12 pm, Esha Deol's sister Ahana Deol Vohra gave birth to twin girls in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. She took to her social media account to announce the good news. She wrote, "We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmenrdra Deol."

Ahana and Vaibhav who got married in 2014 are also parents to a son named Darian, who was born in 2015, a year after their wedding. The twin girls are named Astraia and Adea Vohra.

Meanwhile Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two kids; daughter Radhya, who was born in 2017, and daughter Miraya, born in 2019.