Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Postponed; Makers to Announce New Release Date: Report

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Animal's VFX is the reason for the delay. A source told the publication that Animal is one of the most ambitious projects of T-Series, and they don't want to compromise on quality. The makers supposedly need more time to give the audience a world-class product.

"Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers, along with Ranbir Kapoor, took a collective call to delay the film to December," the source further told the publication.