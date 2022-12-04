'An Action Hero' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Mints ₹3Cr

Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's film, An Action Hero, saw a marginal growth in its box office numbers on Saturday. The film managed to collect slightly over Rs 3 crore on the second day of its release. Directed by Anirudh Iyer and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, An Action Hero hit the silver screens on 2 December.
According to a report by Box Office India, the film's opening numbers at the box office were at a meagre Rs 1.31 crore. However, the film continued to perform poorly on its day 2 with a collection of around Rs 1.60 to Rs 2 crore, ending with earnings slightly above Rs 3 crore.
If An Action Hero fails to see a spike in the coming days, it could be Ayushmann's fifth failure at the box office after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Doctor G.
The film follows the story of Manav, an on-screen action hero (played by Ayushmann), whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.
