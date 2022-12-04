'An Action Hero' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Mints ₹3Cr

According to a report by Box Office India, the film's opening numbers at the box office were at a meagre Rs 1.31 crore. However, the film continued to perform poorly on its day 2 with a collection of around Rs 1.60 to Rs 2 crore, ending with earnings slightly above Rs 3 crore.

If An Action Hero fails to see a spike in the coming days, it could be Ayushmann's fifth failure at the box office after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Doctor G.

The film follows the story of Manav, an on-screen action hero (played by Ayushmann), whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.